Mason charged in chopping incident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police yesterday charged 60-year-old mason Bertham Lewis with wounding with intent following a chopping incident in Kingston.

Lawmen said about 10:10 am on Monday, March 1, Lewis was involved in an altercation with a man during which he used a machete to chop him.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated.

Lewis was later arrested.

His court date is being finalised.