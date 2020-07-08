Mason charged over construction site dispute

ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann Police charged 29-year-old Ryan Peart, a mason of Gully Street, Golden Grove in the parish, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law following an incident on a construction site in Golden Grove on Sunday, May 31.

Reports are that Peart and another man were working on a construction site when a dispute developed between them. Peart left the site and returned with a firearm which he used to hit the man in the chest before threatening to kill the man. The incident was reported to the police and Peart was arrested and charged on Tuesday, July 7.

His court date is being finalised.