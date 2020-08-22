'Mass Perry' charged for wounding with intent
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Fifty-six-year-old Michael Samuels, otherwise called Mass Perry, a farmer of Bluefields, Westmoreland was yesterday charged in relation to an incident that happened in his community on Thursday, August 13.
Reports from the Bluefields police are that about 3:00 am on the day in question, Samuels and the complainant were at a party when an altercation developed. The complainant was subsequently beaten and chopped several times, the police said. He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
The police said their investigation led them to charge Samuels for wounding with intent.
He is scheduled to appear before the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy