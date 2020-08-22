'Mass Perry' charged for wounding with intent

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Fifty-six-year-old Michael Samuels, otherwise called Mass Perry, a farmer of Bluefields, Westmoreland was yesterday charged in relation to an incident that happened in his community on Thursday, August 13.

Reports from the Bluefields police are that about 3:00 am on the day in question, Samuels and the complainant were at a party when an altercation developed. The complainant was subsequently beaten and chopped several times, the police said. He was assisted to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police said their investigation led them to charge Samuels for wounding with intent.

He is scheduled to appear before the Savanna-la-Mar Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15.