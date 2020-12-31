Massive blaze at premises housing National Energy Solutions Ltd
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Firefighters tackling a massive blaze at premises housing the state-owned National Energy Solutions Ltd on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew have told OBSERVER ONLINE that they have managed to contain the blaze, but it is not yet under control.
Six fire units from York Park, Trench Town, Port Royal, Rollington Town and Half-Way-Tree, and a water pumper from York Park, are now battling the blaze which started at approximately 3:00 am.
Residents of the neighbouring communities of Pembroke Hall, Maverley and Duhaney Park have reported that they heard a loud explosion before the fire started.
Busy firefighters have so far been unable to speak to the cause of the blaze, while police on the scene could provide no information.
However, videos from inside the premises show a large area alight, with the firefighters trying to put it out.
More to come.
Arthur Hall
