Massive cocaine seizure at NMIA

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting a massive cocaine seizure yesterday at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. Six hundred and eleven pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $2 billion, was seized during operations by the Narcotics Police. One man was arrested.

