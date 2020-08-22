Massive crowd in Mandeville for JLP drive through
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Despite restrictions imposed yesterday to limit public gatherings in light of COVID-19 risks on the campaign trail leading up to the September 3 polls, hundreds of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters flooded the streets of Mandeville on Saturday to get a glimpse of the party's Manchester Central candidate Rhoda Crawford and JLP leader Andrew Holness.
A drive through which started later than the 12:00 pm scheduled time went through communities including Bellefield, Royal Flat, Comfort and parts of Mandeville.
Shortly before 7:00 pm there was no form of physical distancing as people gathered in the center of Mandeville echoing 'Showa' and 'BroGad' in response to Holness ringing a bell, which is the party's symbol.
Crawford is seeking to unseat three-term People's National Party incumbent Peter Bunting.
Jamaica has in the past few days seen a record increase in COVID-19 cases, with the latest COVID-19 related death being that of a 69-year-old Manchester woman.
Kasey Williams
