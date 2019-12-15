Massive firearm and ammunition seizure in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are reporting the arrests of three people and the seizure of two high-powered rifles and a pistol along with 139 assorted rounds of ammunition on Sunday, December 15, due to heightened operational activities.
According to the police, officers carried out a pre-dawn operation in Dry Hill district in the parish, where a house was searched and the following items found:
- One M16 rifle
- One Ak 47 rifle
- One Single Action Browning pistol
- One M16 magazine
- Three AK 47 magazines
- Four 9mm magazines – one of which is extended
- One Uzi Sub-machine magazine
- Fifty-nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition
- Sixty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition
- Twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition
- One .45 round of ammunition.
The police said three people, including a female, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure, but their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
Divisional Commander Superintendent Sharon Beeput said with several events scheduled to take place throughout the parish during the Yuletide season, the operations were a part of the operational strategy to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.
The police added that this seizure brings the tally of firearms and ammunition seized in the month of December to 18 and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition.
