Massive firearm and ammunition seizure in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police are reporting the arrests of three people and the seizure of two high-powered rifles and a pistol along with 139 assorted rounds of ammunition on Sunday, December 15, due to heightened operational activities.

According to the police, officers carried out a pre-dawn operation in Dry Hill district in the parish, where a house was searched and the following items found:

One M16 rifle

One Ak 47 rifle

One Single Action Browning pistol

One M16 magazine

Three AK 47 magazines

Four 9mm magazines – one of which is extended

One Uzi Sub-machine magazine

Fifty-nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition

Sixty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition

Twenty 9mm rounds of ammunition

One .45 round of ammunition.

The police said three people, including a female, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure, but their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Divisional Commander Superintendent Sharon Beeput said with several events scheduled to take place throughout the parish during the Yuletide season, the operations were a part of the operational strategy to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors alike.

The police added that this seizure brings the tally of firearms and ammunition seized in the month of December to 18 and 525 assorted rounds of ammunition.