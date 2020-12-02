Mastercard donates 200 laptops to UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Mastercard has donated 200 laptops to The University of the West Indies, (UWI) Mona.

The donation was made in the company's effort to support students in need of devices to facilitate remote and online learning and assessment. The handing over ceremony was hosted at the Mona campus last month.

“This is a very special day for us. It is an honour to help some of the UWI Mona students to transition to online learning as they face the new normal challenge. Sustainability is embedded in everything we do at Mastercard as a result of our philosophy "Doing Well by Doing Good", implemented to build a better world where people can develop their full potential,” commented Dalton Fowles, country manager for Mastercard in Jamaica and Trinidad.

Addressing the handing over ceremony, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI, Mona, Professor Dale Webber, said “Mastercard connects millions of customers and financial institutions, and today, they are connecting students with their classrooms, and for this we at The UWI Mona are grateful.”

Noting that since there are a limited number of laptop devices the donation is a welcomed addition to the pool of devices that the university will be able to offer to students, he said the devices will be placed in the libraries for all students to have access.

Students, he explained, will be able to apply for and keep the devices for as long as they need to; and where students keep the devices for an entire semester, they will be required to return it no more than two weeks after their last exam.

He further assured that the university is constantly doing needs assessment, to ensure these devices go to the students in need. The UWI Mona Library, Webber explained, will manage the distribution of the devices as a 'library loan', similar to a book loan, and the devices will eventually be available for another generation of students.

On April 14, 2020, The UWI Mona moved to an online method of teaching and learning. Presently, 1,500 of the courses offered at the Mona campus are only available online. However, the university said approximately 20 per cent of Jamaican students did not have access to computers to attend the online classes and examinations.

Webber added that the goal is to have 100 per cent of students having access to a device.