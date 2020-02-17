UPDATE: Matthew Samuda sworn in as minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Government Senator Matthew Samuda was this afternoon sworn in as a minister in the Andrew Holness cabinet at a ceremony at King's House.
He has been appointed Minister without Portfolio assigned to the Ministry of National Security.
"With this appointment the constitutional requirement for Cabinet level appointment from the Senate would be met," Jamaica House said in a news release.
Samuda replaces Pearnel Charles Jr who resigned from the Senate to contest the upcoming South East Clarendon by-election.
Samuda told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is honoured for the opportunity to serve the Jamaican people, and would throw his full weight behind the portfolio.
Samuda is a former president of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's young professional arm, Generation 2000 (G2K).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy