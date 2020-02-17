UPDATE: Matthew Samuda sworn in as minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Government Senator Matthew Samuda was this afternoon sworn in as a minister in the Andrew Holness cabinet at a ceremony at King's House.

He has been appointed Minister without Portfolio assigned to the Ministry of National Security.

"With this appointment the constitutional requirement for Cabinet level appointment from the Senate would be met," Jamaica House said in a news release.

Samuda replaces Pearnel Charles Jr who resigned from the Senate to contest the upcoming South East Clarendon by-election.

Samuda told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is honoured for the opportunity to serve the Jamaican people, and would throw his full weight behind the portfolio.

Samuda is a former president of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's young professional arm, Generation 2000 (G2K).