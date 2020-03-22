Mavis Bank Coffee Factory implements measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Mavis Bank Coffee Factory (MBCF) says it has implemented a range of safety measures and modified protocols to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect the health and welfare of all coffee industry interests.

CEO and Managing Director of MBCF, Norman Grant said the measures are in keeping with protocols advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to arrest the global pandemic and advisories by the Jamaican government with regard to travel restrictions on residents of earmarked countries, among others.

The actions include the banning of factory tours; the installation of additional sanitization stations and water stations; the holding of strategy meetings with all staff members; the development of a medical declaration form for all staff; and social distancing has been introduced for both staff and any other individuals doing business with the company as well as the development of work from home policy.

The MBCF said the measures were implemented over the past three weeks.

Other measures included advising any staff that feel unwell to remain at home; the curtailment of field visits by officers and the restriction in the collection of coffee berries to 10:00pm at the tank, while regular deliveries from farmers will be cut off at 6:00pm.

In terms of quality control testing whereby expert tasters (cuppers) taste batches of coffee to ensure its consistency and quality, Grant said training sessions were held to ensure that there was no chance of contact between the spoon and the cupper and the existing protocol was modified to maintain the highest sanitary safety among them, including the use of individual shot glasses for tasters.

Grant said the measures were critical to preserve the industry at this time of high risk and to protect the best interests of all coffee stakeholders.

“I wish to urge all the players in the coffee industry to observe these protocols fully so that we can come out of it intact and ready to continue building the sector as soon as possible,” Grant said.