Maxfield Ave/ Hagley Park Rd intersection in Half-Way-Tree to be closed tonight

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The intersection of Hagley Park Road and Maxfield Avenue in Half Way Tree will again be closed at 10 o'clock tonight, the National Works Agency (NWA) has announced.

It is expected that the roadway will be reopened at 4:00 am tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, the NWA said.

NWA said that the closure is to complete pavement improvement works which started last weekend at the intersection.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, explained that motorists travelling towards Eastwood Park, Molynes, Constant Spring, Half Way Tree and Hagley Park roads will therefore be rerouted along several roadways including Woodglen Avenue, Molynes Road, Cargill Avenue, Ruthven, Winchester and Hope Roads.

Motorists who normally travel down Hope Road to transit through Half-Way-Tree en route to Portmore or Spanish Town Road will, during the period, turn left onto Half-Way-Tree Road and use Balmoral and Queens Avenue to travel to their destinations, the NWA said.