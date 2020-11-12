May 28 to be officially declared Edward Seaga Day in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — May 28 will soon be officially declared as the Edward Philip George Seaga Day in the parish of St James to posthumously honour former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Edward Seaga.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, Gerald Lee, chief executive officer of the municipality announced that the request was gazetted and awaiting publication.

“The resolution to declare May 28 as Edward Phillip George Seaga Day in the parish of St James is moving forward….It was signed off by the corporation and sent to be published so as soon as this gazette is published then the day would have been declared and we would be in a position to do whatever we want in terms of making any celebration as soon as that time comes around. The matter is almost complete, it is just for the gazette to be published,” Lee revealed.

The proposal was made by Senator Charles Sinclair, councillor for the Flanker Division in June at the municipality's monthly meeting where he then stated that the St James Municipal Corporation should incorporate May 28 amongst its calendar of events, and develop an appropriate programme in honour and recognition of Seaga's contribution to the economic, political and cultural development of Montego Bay, and the parish of St James in general.

In response to the proposal being moved forward, Sinclair said that even though he came up with the idea, his supporting councillors were instrumental in fulfilling the proposal, and believe that Seaga was instrumental in the development of Montego Bay.

“I am quite satisfied that the relevant authority made the submission and accepted that position and when one considers the contribution that Edward Seaga would have made right across the spectrum of life in Jamaica…in Montego Bay, you can look right across and see the hands of Edward Seaga.”

Onomé Sido