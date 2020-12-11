May Pen Bridge closed on Sunday

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The May Pen Bridge, in Clarendon, will be closed on Sunday, December 13.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), the bridge will be closed for seven hours, starting at 7:00 in the morning and is expected to be reopened at 2:00 pm.

Communication and Customer Services Manager, at NWA, Stephen Shaw said that the bridge is being closed to facilitate urgent repairs to the driving lanes, which have become badly rutted, due to recent rains.

Shaw said that the repairs will span the entire width of the roadway adding that it is necessary for the structure to be closed.

The road is also expected to be resurfaced under the NWA’s patching programme.

The NWA said during the period of closure no vehicles will be able to enter or leave the town of May Pen via the May Pen Bridge.

Motorists wishing to enter May Pen travelling from the direction of Kingston or Lionel Town should continue along the Bustamante Highway onto Glenmuir Road and Anderson Drive.

The reverse obtains for those who wish to travel east of May Pen towards Old Harbour and Spanish Town.

The NWA is urged motorists to factor in the traffic change in their travel plans.

Motorists are also being reminded to obey the posted signs and directives signals of the flagmen.