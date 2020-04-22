May Pen Market to close for cleaning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The May Pen Market will be closed for four days from Monday, April 27 to Thursday, April 30 to facilitate cleaning and sanitation of the space.

The market will be re-opened on Friday, May 1 at 6:00 am.

Mayor of May Pen and Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Winston Maragh, says this measure is one of the strategies being used by the corporation to prevent a further spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the parish.

“The May Pen Market is the largest of the six markets in the parish with over 1,000 registered vendors who use the facility daily to make a living. Therefore, this measure is necessary as it is in the best interest of the vendors and shoppers that we have decided to resort to this method to have the entire space properly cleaned and sanitized as we try to prevent a further spread of the virus within the parish,” Maragh said.

As a result, the Chapelton, Frankfield, Kellits and Rocky Point markets will be opened on Monday, April 27 to Thursday, April 30 to facilitate vendors from May Pen Market who wish to vend throughout the period.

After the cleaning exercise is completed, the Clarendon Municipal Corporation said all vendors who are not registered pending the availability of spaces within the May Pen Market, will be allowed to apply for a space as vending throughout the town centre including no vending areas will not be tolerated.

The corporation said registered vendors who were affected by the December 2019 fire will be temporarily assigned a space within the market area to vend when the market re-opens.

The corporation added that it is in dialogue with the Ministry of Agriculture to have registered vendors be a part of its community farmers markets.