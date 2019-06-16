May Pen police list 12 persons of interest
MAY PEN, Clarendon — The police in May Pen, Clarendon have listed 12 people as persons of interest in connection with a range of criminal activities affecting the parish and surrounding areas. The named individuals are being urged to report to the police immediately or by midday on tomorrow.
They are:
1. Thirty-two-year-old Jenard Maxam, otherwise called 'Wheatly', who the police said frequents Sandy Bay, Old Rosewell, Palmers Cross/Red Road, Longville Park areas in Clarendon and Old Harbour, St Catherine.
2. Sheldon Glashan of Old Harbour in St Catherine. The police said he frequents that area.
3. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Sewell, otherwise called 'Jessy', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who reportedly frequents Sandy Bay, Old Rosewell, Palmers Cross/Red Road, Longville Park areas in Clarendon and Old Harbour in St Catherine.
4. Thirty-eight-year-old Joseph Prince, otherwise called 'Joey', of Old Rosewell/Palmers Cross, Clarendon. He is said to frequent Longville Park in Clarendon and Old Harbour, St Catherine.
5. Nicholas Johnson, otherwise called 'Bougseye' of Freetown, Clarendon. According to the police, he frequents Bucks Town, Sandy Bay, Rasta Corner areas in Clarendon and Old Harbour, St Catherine.
6. A man only known as 'Kiki', of an Old Harbour, St Catherine and is said to frequent Beckford Crescent and Hungry Town in the parish.
7. Thirty-four--year-old Andrew Smith, otherwise called 'Racka', of Freetown, Clarendon and Rosehall district in Manchester. He reportedly frequents Salt River, Beckford Crescent and Hungry Town in Clarendon.
8. Nashawn Guest, otherwise called 'Bridge', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who the police said frequents Beckford Crescent, Hungry Town in Clarendon; Old Harbour and Dela Vega City, Spanish Town in St Catherine and Warrick Mount in St Ann.
9. Jameal Mendez, otherwise called 'Sweety Man', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who is said to frequents Freetown, Bucks Town and Rosehall in the parish.
10. A man only known as 'Rags', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon. The police said he frequents Freetown, Bucks Town and Rosehall in the parish.
11. A man only known as 'Cardo', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who reportedly frequents Rasta Corner, Freetown, and Bucks Town in the parish.
12. A man only known as 'Fabulous', of Sandy Bay, Clarendon, who is said to frequents the areas of Freetown and Rose Hall in the parish.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the May Pen Criminal Investigation Branch at (876) 986-2208, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
