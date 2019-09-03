PHOTO: Mayberry Foundation donates $1m to Sandals/Bahamas relief

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Adam Stewart (left) deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts and president of the Sandals Foundation in discussion this morning with Christopher Berry (centre) of Mayberry Foundation and Karen Zacca, project manager at Sandals Foundation. Berry, chairman of Mayberry Investments, was making a donation of $1million towards The Bahamas hurricane relief effort after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands this week.

The Sandals Foundation and the resort chain are asking the public to donate relief supplies and have set up two collection centres to accept donations — one at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas, and the other at Hospitality Purveyors Inc, in Miami, Florida for in-kind donations.