Mayne eager to get on with developing St Ann SW

ST ANN, Jamaica — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Member of Parliament Zavia Mayne says he is eagerly awaiting re-election to get on with the business of developing the St Ann South Western constituency.

Mayne, who won the constituency in 2016, defeating first-time MP Keith Walford by 120 votes, exuded confidence of victory over People's National Party (PNP) candidate Valenton Wint on this occasion.

"I am very comfortable and satisfied with how things have gone so far and I am confident. The fact is that I have been working, the people know what I am about, they would have seen enough to know that I have one thing in mind and that is the development of this constituency," Mayne told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Mayne pointed out that he should have no problem winning a second term, as he has kept his end of the bargain with voters.

"We have started and we want to continue, we have expressed our desire to the people to continue. Some projects have been completed some are being completed and some are soon to be started and we want to be in a position to do that which the people want us to do," he shared.

"We have worked and are committed to the people of this constituency and the people of this country and certainly we want to continue working for the people," Mayne added.

St Ann South West was created in 1959 as one of 13 new seats that moved the total number of constituencies in Jamaica from 32 to 45 at the time.

Since then, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has dominated, winning the seat on every occasion except in 1997 and 2011, when the People's National Party (PNP) captured the seat.

St Ann South West is the most rural of the four constituencies in the parish, most of it located in the region of the Dry Harbour Mountain.

Sherdon Cowan