Mayne says emphasis will be on modernisation of systems

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Zavia Mayne, who has been reappointed as Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, says a main area of focus will be the modernisation of the ministry's systems and programmes.

Mayne said he does not foresee any drastic shift in the policies being pursued by the ministry during this new term by the Government.

“Certainly as a ministry, we will be continuing the programmes, systems and the policies that were pursued in the last administration,” he said following yesterday's swearing-in ceremony for ministers of state.

Nine ministers of state were sworn in at King's House by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen on the advice of Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“There is great focus on modernising the ministry, not just in terms of our programmes and policies, but the physical plant itself is in need of modernisation. Occupation, safety and health is [also a] big issue,” Mayne said.

He added that legislation such as the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill will be a priority.

“During the last administration we focused on it. The Bill, which was laid before the House, spent approximately two years before the Joint Select Committee…that I know will continue,” Mayne said.

The state minister pointed out that the disabilities agenda will also be a high priority of the Government.

Ministers of Government and the Attorney General were previously sworn into office on September 7 and 13.