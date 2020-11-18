Mayne urges jobseekers to take advantage of emerging opportunities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Zavia Mayne, is pushing for jobseekers to re-skill and up-skill themselves in order to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the labour market.

"Workers need to seek out new skills and opportunities in order to add value to businesses, as this is critical for many unemployed and displaced workers to successfully re-enter the competitive labour market," Mayne said.

According to Mayne, despite the rise in unemployment among certain sectors as a result of the COVID-19, the pandemic has increased the demand in other areas.

"COVID-19 has created a demand for persons in other industries such as health and wellness, information technology and cyber security. We have seen an increased demand for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and chiropractors," said Mayne.

He pointed out, too, that remote work has contributed to growth in the information technology sector and explained that there has been a growing demand for software developers, programmers and software and hardware engineers.

He was speaking yesterday at the Inter-American Development Bank Regional Policy Dialogue under the theme, 'Rethink, Reset and Recover Employment with a Gender Perceptive'.

According to data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, unemployment rate stood at 12.6 per cent in July 2020. The agency said this was 4.8 percentage points higher than the 7.8 per cent recorded for same quarter in 2019.

The ministry added that its Electronic Labour Exchange Department has been conducting virtual training of jobseekers to ensure that they are job ready.