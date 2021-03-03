Mayor, Portmore council opposed to JPS Portmore office closure

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The mayor and council members serving the Portmore municipality have called on the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) to be more empathetic and understanding to residents' needs, and suspend the impending closure of the Portmore JPS office.

In a release this afternoon, the council said the office serves over two hundred thousand residents, and was lobbied for by the municipality and Parliamentary representatives, due to the dire need that existed then and with even greater demand now, due to the increase in Portmore's population.

“Direct representation to senior management of the JPS, including its CEO, to reconsider the impending closure of the office until a public education campaign is done, fell on deaf ears,” the release said.

“The municipality comprises a large number of senior citizens, and persons who do not have access to a platform for virtual inquiry or online bill payment; as is the case of students who do not have the facility or the equipment to work online.”

The mayor and council members say they have no alternative but to give full support to the citizens of the municipality, in any effort that can cause the JPS to be more empathetic and understanding of the residents' needs.

Last month, JPS said it would be expanding its digital service channels and as a result would begin the phased closing of seven of its customer service offices as of Monday, March 8.

The company said the offices to be closed are located in the parishes of St Catherine (Portmore), Clarendon, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St Mary, St Thomas, and Kingston (East Parade).

Following the closure of the offices, only the Bill Express sections and the courtesy phones to call the JPS call centre will remain. The company noted that closures will be complete on April 1.