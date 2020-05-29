Mayor declares curfew for riot-hit Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, United States (AFP) — The mayor of Minneapolis declared a strict curfew for the US city on Friday after three nights of violent protests over the death of an unarmed African American man in police custody.
Mayor Jacob Frey ordered everyone off the city's streets starting at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Saturday) until 6:00 am, excepting law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and national guard troops deployed for peacekeeping.
The police officer accused of killing the 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck was arrested and charged with murder earlier Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy