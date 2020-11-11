Mayor of Montego Bay declares St James Street a no vending zone

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Mayor of Montego Bay Leeroy Williams has announced that the major thoroughfare of St James Street has been declared a no-vending zone.

Williams, who is also the chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, said the declaration took immediate effect.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with vendors, the mayor said that the decision to prohibit vending along St James Street will be strictly enforced. He argued that vendors have taken over the space, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to go about their business.

“The change is being instituted to return some form of law and order to this major roadway which is being over-run by vendors, posing challenges to motorists and pedestrians. The measure has been put in place to have the vendors peddle their goods in other locations around the city that have been designated as vending zones, once it is done in accordance with the law,” he said.

He added that he is fully aware that vending has become a way of life for a number of citizens; he noted however that “it must be done in an orderly manner with respect for law and order.

“I have no problem with vending as I am fully aware that it supports the livelihood of many but it must be done in such a way that law and order is maintained in the city especially on St James Street which continues to be one of the busiest roadways in Montego Bay,” Williams said.

“Vendors are being warned that failure to comply will result in serious actions being taken against those who fail to comply. These measures could include seizure of goods to prosecution and a ban on offending vendors being registered to trade in the parish of St James,” he added.

The vendors voiced their concerns arguing that the time span allocated to sell their goods was not enough.

Williams said he was aware of the effects of the curfew on vending, and said that considerations will be made to accommodate the vendors while adhering to the COVID-19 regulations.