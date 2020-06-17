Mayor promises investigation into destruction of vendor's cart

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, has assured the public that there will be an investigation into a video showing members of the municipal police destroying a vendor's cart in Linstead, St Catherine.

The 39-second video, which shows municipal police hammering at the cart and spilling food items, was extensively shared on social media, and led to much outcry.

“Anyone ever wondered why a car is confiscated but a cart is destroyed? Even if they are both breaking the law? #PoorLivesMatter,” Opposition senator and vice-president of the People's National Party, Damion Crawford, Tweeted, while other social media users decried the “abuse of power”.

In a response posted to Facebook, Scott said he has already requested a detailed report from the officers involved.

“Today a very unfortunate event occurred in Linstead where some municipal police officers were caught on video demolishing a vendor's cart and it is now being circulated on social media.

“Please be assured that as the mayor of Spanish Town and the chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, I have already requested from the team of officers a detailed report of what occurred and also invite the vendors to meet with me at the earliest possible time,” Scott said.

“I assure the public that this matter will be looked into thoroughly and I crave your patience as we go through the investigating procedure to get to the bottom of what transpired.”

Meanwhile, in a response to calls on social media for the police to act, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) clarified that the municipal police are not members of the JCF.

"JCF wishes to clarify that a video being circulated on social media showing municipal police in an altercation with a vendor, are not members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force," a statement read.

"Both administrative and operational responsibility of these agents reside with the municipality."