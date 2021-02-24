McCam Child Development Centre gets government grant-aided status

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Cabinet has given approval for the McCam Child Development Centre, located in St Andrew, to be designated a government grant-aided educational institution with effect from September 1, 2018.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post Cabinet press briefing today.

She said the approval will also allow for the establishment of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the McCam Child Development Centre.

The McCam Centre was opened in 1986 to respond to the need for educational programming for children with a range of special needs.

The centre is devoted to the provision of educational opportunities for students from as early as three months old and a specialised programme for young children with autism, aimed at building their communication, social and academic skills to ensure inclusion in the general primary education system.

Williams said McCam's services have grown over the years to include educational assessment, therapeutic intervention, parent group counselling and professional training.

The centre is located in the St Andrew Eastern constituency, which has the largest population of adults and children with disabilities.

“The partnership will continue the contribution to the achievement of universal early-childhood education by providing a minimum of five years of education to all students at the institution. This Cabinet approval is a further indication of this administration's continued support and investment in the special needs community,” Williams said.