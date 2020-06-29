McKenzie hails late president of higglers, vendors association

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie has expressed sadness at the death of Lionel “Dunstan” Whittingham, president of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association.

McKenzie said, Whittingham died earlier today.

In a statement the minister described Whittingham as "a passionate and tireless advocate for the interests of vendors".

"He made his presence felt well before he rose into public view in the 1990s. I had the opportunity to observe and to interact with him, first as a councillor in the then Kingston and St Andrew Corporation, and later as mayor. He was a serious force to be reckoned with, and he commanded the unwavering loyalty and respect of the vendors. While he was quick to challenge what he saw as mistakes by local and central government in dealing with the vendors, he was not defiant of public order. He supported many of the KSAMC's initiatives to ensure harmony between business activity and good order and was not afraid to chastise conduct that was unruly,” McKenzie said.

The minister extended condolence to the family and friends of Whittingham and the members of the Jamaica Higglers, Vendors and Markets Association.

“Dunstan was a man of substance, and he will be missed. I will miss him. I salute him,” McKenzie said.