McKenzie not pleased with JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says he is not pleased with the Jamaica Public Service Company's (JPS) approach to implementing the LED street lights programme, and has requested a meeting with its management at the highest level to discuss concerns.

These concerns, he said, include the repairs to and replacement of street lights.

McKenzie said with regard to the three-year programme, 65 per cent of the overall target of 105,000 lights have been installed since its inception in the 2017/18 financial year.

JPS is expected to install 18,000 LED streetlights between now and December, and the remaining 19,133 streetlights are to be installed before the end of this financial year, which is the final year of the programme.

“I am frankly not pleased...especially since the Government kept its promise and liquidated the longstanding streetlight debt,” McKenzie said, as he made his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate yesterday.

He said he would advise this House accordingly, on the outcome of the meeting.