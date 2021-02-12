McKenzie tells JLP supporters not to attend the State opening of Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Deputy Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Desmond McKenzie, is urging party supporters not to travel to the precincts of Gordon House, to participate in the State Opening of Parliament next week Thursday.

He noted that JLP supporters traditionally gather at Charles and Duke Streets to support their members of Parliament and senators, as they proceed down Duke Street to Gordon House for the annual ceremony.

“However, as we all know, these are not normal times. We are living with COVID-19, and we as parliamentarians are not exempt from the social distancing and public gathering rules. Accordingly, I am encouraging all Jamaica Labour Party supporters to stay away from Gordon House and its environs, when the State Opening of Parliament takes place next Thursday, February 18. Please watch the ceremony on television or tune in by radio or go online. I know that we will be missing the joy of having our bedrock supporters close to us, but we must accept that public health and safety comes first,” McKenzie said.

He noted that the police will be fully deployed to ensure that no violations occur.

“I cannot overstate the importance of heeding the call to stay home. The police will be present in the Parliamentary zone to enforce the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act, and I appeal again to all our supporters to stay away. I ask that you respect the fact that this year, tradition must give way to the efforts being made by the Government to manage this public health challenge,” he added.