McKenzie threatens closure for beaches, rivers that breach COVID protocols
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says that effective tomorrow, July 2, all beaches and rivers will be strictly monitored and those found to be in breach of the protocols will be closed with immediate effect.
The minister was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
He added that prosecution of individuals in violation could take place.
During the sectoral debate, the minister also revealed that some 67 beaches and rivers were visited last weekend and the overall level of compliance to outlined COVID-19 protocols was only 33 per cent.
The minister noted further that over 800 people were present at a football tournament at Hellshire beach in St Catherine last weekend.
McKenzie said a team will be assigned to monitor and survey the rivers and beaches and he warned that the manner in which the public utilised the facilities will impact whether or not it remains open.
