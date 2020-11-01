McKenzie urges caution as Tropical Storm Eta approaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie is encouraging people who live in flood-prone areas to take all necessary precautions, as the inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Eta approaches Jamaica.

“We will open shelters if the need arises, and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Municipal Corporations are ready to respond,” McKenzie said in a statement late yesterday.

His warning comes after extensive damage to the island's infrastructure due to flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Zeta a week ago.

“I am especially appealing to every resident in low-lying and flood-prone areas to be on your guard, in light of the expected rains. Last week's downpour that affected many parts of Jamaica have reminded us about the awesome power of weather systems, and I am urging total personal responsibility. Your efforts, along with what the Government is doing will make a huge positive difference,” McKenzie said.

Earlier this morning, Tropical Storm Eta was centred 215 miles (345 kilometres) south of Kingston, Jamaica. Forecasters say rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimetres) in parts of the island.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane tomorrow.