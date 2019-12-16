McKenzie warns people who impede vector-control workers

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says members of the public who impede the work of vector control workers in stemming the spread of dengue could find themselves in trouble with the law.

He gave the warning at a local government town hall held at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation's Council Chambers in Falmouth last Thursday.

“There are many cases where, in people's backyards, in unused swimming pools, there are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and despite the attempts by the authorities to do their jobs, in some cases people chase them from their premises and threaten them.

“Well, I want to send a warning that the Government is going to respond to persons who obstruct people who are executing their responsibility to rid this country of the dengue epidemic,” the minister said.

He noted that citizens have a responsibility to clean their surroundings in order to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

“As elected representatives we have a responsibility to respond to dengue, but equally the people have a responsibility to be responsive in how they operate,” he said.

He said officials from the ministry will be meeting with key personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness on December 27, “to discuss and roll out another phase of our fight against the dengue outbreak”.

The meeting will include the mayors and chief executive officers of municipalities.