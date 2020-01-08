ONLINE READERS COMMENT: McLaughlin Ave, Constant Spring Road intersection a traffic hazard

Dear Editor,

The safety of all people must be the paramount consideration of all agencies of Government, particularly those with the responsibility for buildings and road construction. If that statement is true, then the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), National Works Agency (NWA), and other agencies have failed miserably in the delivery of a roadway with all the expected and normal safety features.

The intersection of McLaughlin Avenue (a cul-de-sac) and Constant Spring Road should be classified as a hazardous spot for both motorised and pedestrian traffic.

In trying to enter the main road it is impossible to have a fair view until you have protruded half-way into the left, northbound lane. While doing this creeping out exercise fast-moving vehicles, go zipping by without any room to manoeuvre if traffic is in the right lane, due to the Jersey Barriers running up the middle of the road.

It is equally dangerous for pedestrians using the road at that spot. The unfinished sidewalk is about 18 inches narrow, forcing users to actually walk in the road and not facing the traffic, a recommended safety practice.

It is inconceivable that any entity with the interest of the citizenry in mind could pass this as acceptable and the call is to act immediately before the blood of the powerless is spilled. Safety must be for all, not some; this unequal treatment is becoming so pervasive in many aspects of our country. There are many examples where corners are cut off, roads widened in areas used primarily by persons who can exert some influence. The inhabitants of McLaughlin Avenue deserves a similar treatment and should not have to resort to methods proven to get attention but will label them as lawless.

With the reopening of schools, I shudder to think about what we are exposing the lives of our precious children to. Their safety cannot be based on luck but rather the necessary precautions being taken to protect lives. I am suggesting that the Police Road Safety Unit, which used to educate children on road use, needs to be dispatched to this area with the aim of making recommendations to stop this madness.

Ralston Nunes