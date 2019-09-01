McLeod, Ricketts win at Berlin World Challenge meet
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending IAAF 110-metre hurdle World Champion Omar McLeod and IAAF Diamond League triple jump champion Shanieka Ricketts both had wins in their events at the ISTAF Berlin World Challenge meeting in Germany today.
McLeod ran a season's best 13.07 seconds (0.8m/s) to win while Ricketts won with a leap of 14.63m (-1.8m/s) coming in the first round. She beat Portugal's Patricia Mamona -- 14.18m (-0.7m/s) and Lithuania's Dovile Kilty -- 14.15m (1.0m/s).
Meanwhile, France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde finished second in 13.25 seconds and Barbados' Shane Brathwaite third in 13.36 seconds in the 110-metre hurdles.
Tyquendo Tracey was third in the men's 100m while shot putter Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Kimberly Williams in the triple jump; intermediate hurdlers, Jaheel Hyde and Romel Lewis, as well as sprint hurdlers Orlando Bennett and Ronald Levy all finished down the order in their events.
