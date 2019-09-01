McLeod, Ricketts win at Berlin World Challenge meet

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending IAAF 110-metre hurdle World Champion Omar McLeod and IAAF Diamond League triple jump champion Shanieka Ricketts both had wins in their events at the ISTAF Berlin World Challenge meeting in Germany today.

McLeod ran a season's best 13.07 seconds (0.8m/s) to win while Ricketts won with a leap of 14.63m (-1.8m/s) coming in the first round. She beat Portugal's Patricia Mamona -- 14.18m (-0.7m/s) and Lithuania's Dovile Kilty -- 14.15m (1.0m/s).

Meanwhile, France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde finished second in 13.25 seconds and Barbados' Shane Brathwaite third in 13.36 seconds in the 110-metre hurdles.