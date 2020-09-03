McNeill confident seat will return to him

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Wykeham McNeill, People's National Party (PNP) candidate for Westmoreland Central is confident that the seat will return to him once all votes have been counted.

In the 2016 elections, McNeill won his seat with 6,625 votes against the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Dikseth Palmer, who lost with 5,189 votes.

"The voter turn out is a bit low but our team keeps moving. Doing what we have to do," McNeill told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Morland Wilson, who is representing the JLP in the constituency in this election, is also confident that he will be victorious, because, according to him, the people no longer have confidence in the current Member of Parliament.

Rosalee Wood