McNeill says border reopening effort confusing and disjointed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on Tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill, is describing the Government's effort at reopening the nation's borders as confusing, disjointed and lacking in continuity.

Dr McNeill said that while the new decision to test all arriving passengers is welcomed, the sudden change of heart by the Government has left many stakeholders in the industry confused and bewildered as assurances had been previously given to potential visitors that no testing would be required.

The shadow minister noted that the announcement is also a sudden change from the prime minister's previously announced position that testing of all passengers was impossible and would present a logistical nightmare.

Dr McNeill added that this position was reiterated by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who stated that it would cost approximately US$75 million to test all tourists coming into the island, which was deemed an impossible expenditure.

“The various positions announced over the last 14 days are confusing, disjointed and generally lacking in intellectual rigour and consultation and proof positive that the government has no plan,” Dr McNeill said.

He said unless the procedures are clear and resources increased at the airports, the experience, especially for visitors, will be disheartening and counterproductive for the industry.

Dr McNeill said this about-turn by the government comes only four days before the planned reopening of Jamaica's borders to visitors, and has left stakeholders concerned as it does not allow tourism partners adequate time to plan with any degree of certainty.

“To be clear, I have always been in support of testing and had cautioned the Government that allowing free entry without testing was reckless. It would endanger the health of our tourism workers and the wider population by extension. I have always advocated for pre-testing as do many in the sector,” the shadow minister said.

Dr McNeill said several questions remain unanswered regarding the new protocol, such as: