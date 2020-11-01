Mechanic accused of damaging vehicle, threatening owner
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A mechanic was arrested and charged after he allegedly damaged a man's vehicle and threatened him with a gun in St Andrew.
The police said 33-year-old Delroy McLeod, otherwise called 'Jim Brown' of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 was charged with assault at common law, malicious destruction of property and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said about 8:10 pm on Saturday, October 22, McLeod allegedly damaged the complainant's vehicle and pointed a gun at him threatening to kill him. The matter was then reported to the police.
The police said McLeod was apprehended and subsequently charged on Friday, after a question and answer interview.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy