Mechanic accused of damaging vehicle, threatening owner

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A mechanic was arrested and charged after he allegedly damaged a man's vehicle and threatened him with a gun in St Andrew.

The police said 33-year-old Delroy McLeod, otherwise called 'Jim Brown' of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 13 was charged with assault at common law, malicious destruction of property and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said about 8:10 pm on Saturday, October 22, McLeod allegedly damaged the complainant's vehicle and pointed a gun at him threatening to kill him. The matter was then reported to the police.

The police said McLeod was apprehended and subsequently charged on Friday, after a question and answer interview.