Mechanic charged for double murder
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police on Saturday charged 35-year-old Joseph White for the murders of 64-year-old Trevor Stewart and 49-year-old Sharon Brown, both of St Theresa Road, Green Acres, Spanish Town, St Catherine.
White, a mechanic of St Theresa Road in the parish, has been charged with two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, about 9:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, Stewart and Brown were entering their house when they were attacked by White.
Stewart was shot by White during a struggle, and Brown ran to the back of her house and was chased and stabbed multiple times.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
White was later arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney.
He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 13.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy