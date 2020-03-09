Mechanic charged for double murder

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police on Saturday charged 35-year-old Joseph White for the murders of 64-year-old Trevor Stewart and 49-year-old Sharon Brown, both of St Theresa Road, Green Acres, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

White, a mechanic of St Theresa Road in the parish, has been charged with two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the police, about 9:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, Stewart and Brown were entering their house when they were attacked by White.

Stewart was shot by White during a struggle, and Brown ran to the back of her house and was chased and stabbed multiple times.

They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

White was later arrested and questioned in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 13.