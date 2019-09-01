Mechanical problem at Clarendon facility forces water lock-off until Friday

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that a mechanical breakdown has forced the suspension of operations at the Hanbury water supply facility situated in Clarendon.

The NWC, in a report Sunday morning, said that based on the extent of the damage communities served by the system will experience a disruption in their piped water supply until Friday, September 6, when regular operations are projected to be restored at the plant.



Areas affected by the lock-off are Longville Park Phase 3 and surrounding communities.



The NWC noted that arrangements are now being put in place to provide trucked water supply on a scheduled basis to the affected areas.