Mechanical problem disrupts water supply for Portland communities

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at the Norwich Pumping Station in Portland have been suspended due to a mechanical fault with its pumping unit.

This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facility, the NWC said.

The NWC is advising that an assessment of the damage is now being conducted to facilitate the earliest possible repairs.

Areas impacted include Passley Garden Housing Scheme, Passley Garden Land Settlement, Snow Hill, Gully Road, Hill Top and surrounding areas.