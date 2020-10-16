Med students donate equipment valued $2.9m to Black River Hospital

ST ELIZABBETH, Jamaica — The Black River Hospital (BRH) in St Elizabeth recently received a donation of medical equipment, valued at $2.9 million, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, Mona, Medical Class of 2019.

According to a statement from Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), the donation included a defibrillator, two transport stretchers, a plaster saw, a diagnostic set, three forceps and a digital paediatric scale.

Senior Medical Officer at BRH, Dr Sheriff Imoru said that the type C facility, serves thousands of persons in St Elizabeth and will benefit greatly from the equipment, which will boost the hospital's services.

“The machines may look small in our eyes but the utility is very important. We will ensure that we take great care of the equipment and show our appreciation. Thank you from the bottom of our heart” Dr Imoru said.

According to SRHA the donation was made possible from proceeds of the faculty's annual benefit play, “Smoker”, a theatre production, entirely written, directed and produced by the Medical Class of 2019 and focused on not only supporting the Jamaican health sector but also instilling the importance of volunteerism in future medical professionals.

The graduating class members noted their gratitude in being able to assist to the hospital in better managing its patients.