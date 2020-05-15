Media barred from courtroom for Manchester fraud case verdict

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Members of the news media are not permitted to enter any of the three courtrooms where the verdict is to be heard in the Manchester Municipal Corporation multimillion dollar fraud case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lloyd Darby this morning informed media personnel, who arrived to report on the proceedings, that only the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) will be allowed in court where parish judge Ann Marie Grainger will hand down the judgment by way of live video stream.

The seven defendants in the matter are three former employees of the municipal corporation, the deputy superintendent in charge of road and works, Sanja Elliott, the acting chief executive officer, David Harris and temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts.

The others are Elliott's wife, Tashagaye and his mother Myrtle Elliott, construction worker Dwyane Sibblies and former bank employee, Radcliffe McLean.

The Crown is alleging that Sanja Elliott was the mastermind behind an elaborate scheme that used the municipal's invoices, vouchers and cheques to unlawfully "funnel" hundreds of millions of dollars of public funds out of the corporation in "arbitrary amounts" over a three year period between 2013-2016.

His co-defendants it is alleged, were part of the purported conspiracy.