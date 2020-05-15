Media barred from courtroom for Manchester fraud case verdict
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Members of the news media are not permitted to enter any of the three courtrooms where the verdict is to be heard in the Manchester Municipal Corporation multimillion dollar fraud case.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lloyd Darby this morning informed media personnel, who arrived to report on the proceedings, that only the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) will be allowed in court where parish judge Ann Marie Grainger will hand down the judgment by way of live video stream.
The seven defendants in the matter are three former employees of the municipal corporation, the deputy superintendent in charge of road and works, Sanja Elliott, the acting chief executive officer, David Harris and temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts.
The others are Elliott's wife, Tashagaye and his mother Myrtle Elliott, construction worker Dwyane Sibblies and former bank employee, Radcliffe McLean.
The Crown is alleging that Sanja Elliott was the mastermind behind an elaborate scheme that used the municipal's invoices, vouchers and cheques to unlawfully "funnel" hundreds of millions of dollars of public funds out of the corporation in "arbitrary amounts" over a three year period between 2013-2016.
His co-defendants it is alleged, were part of the purported conspiracy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy