Medical Association urges calm over COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) has called on medical practitioners and members of the general public to remain calm in light of the arrival of a patient with COVID-19 to our shores.
“One case has been confirmed; it remains to be seen if, or to what extent, it will spread to the general community,” the MAJ said in a statement late last night.
“We call on medical practitioners and members of the general public to remain calm.”
The MAJ said most people with the virus will have a mild form of the disease, and the virus may be spread via airborne droplets.
“Measures such as regular handwashing with soap and water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings, will help to delay the spread of the virus within the broader community. Persons should avoid shaking hands and unnecessary touching of their faces,” the group said.
It also urged the public to pay attention to the releases and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
“Jamaica has faced and overcome bigger challenges. Let us work together as a country to face and overcome this challenge, so that after the dust has settled we will emerge, with God's help, together as a better country,” the MAJ said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy