Medical Association urges calm over COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) has called on medical practitioners and members of the general public to remain calm in light of the arrival of a patient with COVID-19 to our shores.

“One case has been confirmed; it remains to be seen if, or to what extent, it will spread to the general community,” the MAJ said in a statement late last night.

“We call on medical practitioners and members of the general public to remain calm.”

The MAJ said most people with the virus will have a mild form of the disease, and the virus may be spread via airborne droplets.

“Measures such as regular handwashing with soap and water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings, will help to delay the spread of the virus within the broader community. Persons should avoid shaking hands and unnecessary touching of their faces,” the group said.

It also urged the public to pay attention to the releases and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“Jamaica has faced and overcome bigger challenges. Let us work together as a country to face and overcome this challenge, so that after the dust has settled we will emerge, with God's help, together as a better country,” the MAJ said.