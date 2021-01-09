Medical entity provides tablet computers for children in west Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, yesterday received tablet computers valued $500,000 for needy students living in west Kingston, for which he is the Member of Parliament.
The devices, which were donated by Imaging and Intervention Associates, were presented to McKenzie at the ministry's offices in Kingston by the medical entity's founding partner and consultant radiologist, Dr Duane Chambers.
The minister, who welcomed the entity's gesture, said the tablets will go a far way in assisting the youngsters whom he said are “in need of these devices”.
McKenzie said, to date, over 200 tablets provided by several stakeholders and interests have been distributed to children in communities across the constituency.
“We have received tablets through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and we have gotten assistance from individuals who believe that education is key to the success of these youngsters,” he said.
In this regard, McKenzie said he was “exceedingly happy” that Imaging and Intervention Associates “have found it in your heart to remember the young people in West Kingston”.
Three of the beneficiary students received devices during the presentation ceremony.
One of the recipients, Kingston Technical High School student, Cassandra Gray, thanked the donors, noting that their gesture was timely in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic now impacting Jamaica.
The other two students, Akeelah Frazer from North Street Primary School, and Ishmael Duckett from St Aloysius Primary School who will be sitting the upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, said they were also grateful for the tablets.
