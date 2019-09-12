Medical staff hands over firearm to Westmoreland police, teen charged
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a member of the medical staff at the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Westmoreland handed over a firearm containing several rounds of ammunition to the police on August 26.
Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 8:00 pm, the teen, who was taken to hospital for treatment following a motor vehicle crash, was reportedly observed with a firearm in his waistband.
The police were summoned and on their arrival, the firearm – a Single Action Browning pistol containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition — was handed over to them.
The teen was subsequently arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police say his court date will be announced later.
