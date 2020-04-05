Medical students volunteer to fight COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Dr Christopher Tufton revealed that approximately 70 medical students from the University of the West Indies (UWI) have volunteered to help healthcare workers in the local fight against COVID-19.
The minister was speaking live on Instagram yesterday (April 4) with UWI student, Jovaine Brown.
“These students are going to be placed in positions that do not put them in harm's way and will allow them a couple of things, which I think are quite valuable,” Tufton said.
“First of all, they are doctors in training and we have one of the biggest medical crisis in 100 years affecting the world…I think it will make them into much better doctors, so I think that's a good thing,” the minister continued.
“Secondly, of course, is the value that they bring to the table by just giving us support and giving the initiative or the response support.”
Tufton said the students will be assigned to call centres where they will receive calls at the MOHW numbers, where they will receive and filter information. In addition, they can provide assistance in our tracing efforts, which is a massive task all by itself.
“It's an opportunity in a crisis, a public health opportunity for them as student doctors in training and I'm glad that these 70 students have stepped forward,” Tufton said.
