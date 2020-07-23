Medical team from Cuba to arrive in BVI
HAVANA, Cuba (CMC)—Twenty-two Cuban medical professionals are scheduled to arrive in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) today to assist the government in its fight against COVID-19.
Premier Andrew Fahie who made the announcement during Tuesday's sitting of the legislature, said the Cuban team will consist of internist doctors, emergency response doctors, intensive care specialists and nurses who are trained in infectious diseases.
“This has been long in coming and after their 14 days in quarantine, and after their successful COVID-19 testing, they will join our local medical team to strengthen our resolve in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Fahie.
“We requested the assistance in an effort to augment the capacity of the team of healthcare professionals currently at the BVI Health Services Authority to ensure that the territory is able to deal with any situation which may occur as we continue the cautious phased reopening of our borders.”
Fahie, in thanking Cuba for responding to the territory's request, said the medical team will now allow the country to reopen with a greater sense of confidence, knowing that adequate specialised treatment capacity will be accessible to the islands.
Cuba has deployed teams of medical doctors and nurses to several countries in the region, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Jamaica, and Suriname.
They have also provided support internationally to countries including South Africa and Italy.
