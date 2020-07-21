Members of Charlton family shot

MANDEVILLE, Manchester— The Manchester police are confirming that two relatives of the late Cecil Charlton, former Mayor of Mandeville and prominent businessman, were shot and injured earlier today.

A member of the police high command in Manchester said he was unable to immediately identify the gunshot victims but said "the injuries are not considered life threatening".

Charlton, who died in 2013 was Mayor of Mandeville for about 20 years between the 1960s and the early 1980s.

(more details later)