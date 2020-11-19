Members of Jamaica's football delegation retested for COVID
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says the four members of Jamaica's football delegation who have been in isolation at the Holiday Inn in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were retested for COVID-19.
The federation said the results are due in eight hours and those who return a negative test will be able to depart to their destinations at the earliest.
The quartet are all asymptomatic but a doctor, a nurse and an ambulance have been placed on standby for any unforeseen emergency, the JFF said.
The federation added that the player who was in isolation in London tested negative today. He is safe and out of isolation and arrangements are being made to fly him home as soon as possible, the JFF said.
