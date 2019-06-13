Members of the public urged to donate blood

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) is inviting members of the public to come out tomorrow (Friday, June 14), to donate blood at collection centres across the island.

The islandwide blood drive is being held in recognition of World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), which is being observed under the theme 'Safe Blood for All'.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, will give the keynote address at a WBDD ceremony, which will be held at offices of the NBTS at 21 Slipe Pen Road in Kingston.

Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) Country Head for Jamaica, Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, will also be in attendance.

NBTS Blood Donor Organiser, Igol Allen, said that efforts are being made to improve service delivery and efficiency at the agency.

“We are currently in our 70th year of service to the Jamaican people, and we will be improving our infrastructure and building capacity throughout the island in a number of ways and these will be announced by the minister,” he noted.

“In 2018, we collected almost 33,000 units, so we are looking to increase that number this year as we seek continuous improvements which position us to be better able to serve,” he added.

Allen said the WBDD activities at NBTS will be used to say thank you to various stakeholders.

“A number of partners will be recognised on the day. We will be saying thanks to the persons who ensure that there is a constant supply of blood in the island. These include secondary and tertiary institutions that encourage their students to become blood donors,” he said.

“So, we are inviting members of the public to come out and donate blood and also participate in the day's activities. There will be music and lots of giveaways” Allen said.

June 14 has been celebrated annually as World Blood Donor Day since 2004.