Memorial Service for Supt Clunis on Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A memorial service for the late Superintendent of Police Leon Clunis is scheduled for the Ebenezer Gospel Chapel in his hometown of Rock River St Mary on Sunday.
The service is expected to be attended by senior police personnel as well as representatives of the government and institutions to which the late policeman was attached.
Supt Clunis was injured in a shootout with gunmen on the outskirts of Spanish Town on June 12, when he led an 11-member team to a location in Horizon Park, Spanish Town, after the police received information about gunmen with high powered weapons at a residence.
There was a gunfight and four policemen were shot. Two of the officers — Detective Corporal Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton — died in that operation, while Clunis and another officer were admitted to hospital. Detective Corporal Biggs was buried on July 18 and Constable Hylton a week later. Superintendent Clunis is to be buried on Saturday, August 8.
