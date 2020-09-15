Men accused of beating man after allegedly stealing his goat turn themselves in
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Two people who allegedly attacked, beat and wounded a man after they were reportedly caught stealing his goat in Spot Valley, St James on Tuesday, September 1 have been arrested and charged by the police.
Thirty-five-year-old Hopeton Campbell, otherwise called Ankle Socks, and 22-year-old Shaunette Williams, otherwise called BlackBerry, both of the parish, were charged with wounding with intent and larceny of cattle.
They are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, September 23 to answer to the charges.
According to the police, about 9:30 pm, the complainant allegedly came home and caught Campbell attempting to steal one of his goats.
The complainant reportedly confronted Campbell, and a group of people, Williams and Campbell among them, hit him in the head with a stone, beat him and stabbed him several times.
The police said residents reportedly rescued the complainant and alerted officers, who assisted him to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.
Campbell and Williams turned themselves in at the Barrett Town Police Station yesterday on Monday, September 14.
